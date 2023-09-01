Kolkata college asks students to give undertaking - ‘won’t wear torn jeans’

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) What was just an informal “dress code” caution for the students getting admitted to a college in Kolkata till last year has now become official for the students selected for admission this year.

Students getting admission to the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College this year will have to give an undertaking that they will “normal civil dress” and avoid sporting dress items like “torn-jeans” while coming to the college.

A similar undertaking will have to be given by the guardians of the students as well.

The principal of the college, Purna Chandra Maity, is quite candid about his explanation justifying this new rule imposed by the college authorities.

“Till last year, we put up a notice on the dress-code on the notice board of the college. But this year, we want the system to take an official form and hence we are taking an undertaking from the students taking admission to our college, as well as from their guardians on strictly adhering to the dress code. The college is meant for studies, not for fashion-parade,” he said.

College insiders said that since the informal dress-code caution in the form of a notice did not work, the principal took the decision to introduce an “undertaking” format this time.

