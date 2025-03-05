Know about South India by participating in ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’: President Murmu

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said that to know and understand about the culture and vibrant cultural heritage of South India, people must participate in the ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Rashtrapati.

Earlier, the President inaugurated the second edition of ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

“At the second edition of Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’, people would get to know about the vibrant cultural heritage of five states - Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and two UTs - Lakshadweep and Puducherry,” the President said.

She was happy to note that about 500 artisans and weavers are participating in this celebration.

“People should participate in this festival to know about the art and culture of South India. It will also boost the morale of all the artisans and artists,” said the President.

The ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of India.

An official said that this Mahotsav has been structured in the seven distinct editions dedicated to – North-East, South, North, East, West, Central region and Union Territories.

He said that the second edition of this celebration focuses on the southern states. This Mahotsav presents before visitors the rich heritage and vibrant cultures of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

“This festival will also provide a platform for artists, artisans, performers, writers and culinary experts from these states to showcase their talents through cultural performances, handicraft and handloom exhibitions, literary enclave, informative workshops, food courts, etc,” the official said.

The Mahotsav is open to the general public from March 6 to 9, 2025 between 10 am and 8 pm.

Entry will be through Gate no. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan (where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan) and the bookings can be made online on https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

