CM Fadnavis after watching 'Chhaava': Historians didn’t treat Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj well

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a special screening of Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava" in Mumbai.

After watching the historical drama, CM Fadnavis praised the makers for sharing the true tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj through "Chhaava".

He shared, "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj knew 11 different languages. He was a poet, and a writer as well. From the 'Chhaava' movie, many people in India have come to know more about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and I thank the 'Chhaava' crew members and the whole team. They perfectly portrayed the history in the film. I thank producers, directors, distributors, actors, and actresses. This team brought Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into our lives. Thanks to Aditi Tatkare for the wonderful arrangements."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that people who wrote the history were not just to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, but "Chhaava" has managed to shed light on his valiant life.

"Those who wrote history did a lot of injustice to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, but through this movie, his valour, bravery, cleverness, intelligence, knowledge, all these aspects of his life are coming in front of the public. And the way Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj continuously protected Swarajya after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his sacrifice is coming in front of the people through this. I would like to congratulate the producers of this film and the entire team", the CM added.

Along with the Chief Minister, the special screening of "Chhaava" was also attended by several other political leaders and dignitaries.

Helmed by director Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. The film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum and Neil Bhoopalam as Prince Akbar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.