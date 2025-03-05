Rajasthan: Honeytrap gang, targeting businessmen on Facebook, busted; three held

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) The Anantpura Police in Rajasthan’s Kota have busted a honeytrap gang involved in extorting large sums of money from businessmen by engaging them on Facebook chats.

An official said that the three members of the gang - Chetan Janging alias Biddu (25), Altamas Khan alias Allu (20), and Mujjammil Khan (22) - have been arrested. However, the gang's mastermind remains absconding.

City SP Amrita Duhan revealed that the gang used fake Facebook profiles to lure businessmen. Victims were trapped in online conversations, then invited to a meeting at secluded locations, where they were kidnapped and blackmailed.

“One such case was reported by Prashant Vijay, a resident of Chitragupt Colony, Dadabadi. He had been chatting on Facebook with a user named Monica Singhania for five days. On February 25, ‘Monica’ invited him to meet at Karneshwar Mahadev Temple, Anantpura. En route, four men kidnapped him in his own car, drove him around for two to three hours, and forced him to transfer Rs 1 lakh via PhonePe,” he said.

He added that the accused were identified as Sagar alias Nannu, Sajan Vaishnav, Chetan, and Iltmas Khan.

Following Prashant's complaint on March 3, an investigation was launched under the supervision of Additional SP Dilip Saini, CO Manish Sharma, and SHO Bhupendra Singh.

“Using digital evidence, including Facebook and bank account details, the police arrested Chetan Janging, Altamas Khan, and Mujjammil Khan,” he said.

A woman named Alina, residing in Vigyan Nagar, worked with Sagar Agarwal and operated fake Facebook profiles under names like Monica Singhania and Akansha Singhania.

She would chat with businessmen, gain their trust, and invite them to meet at an isolated spot. As soon as the victim arrived, Sagar alias Nannu and his gang would kidnap him, threaten him with false rape allegations, and extort money.

The gang deleted chat records from the victim's phone before releasing him. Alina had previously extorted Rs 45,000 from businessman Rajkumar Agarwal in Udyog Nagar using a similar trap. She is currently absconding. Alina's associate, Sagar Agarwal, is in a live-in relationship with a woman named Rahnuma.

In 2024, they falsely accused Saddam (Kaithun), Adil Mirza, and Arif Mirza (Sagod) of rape, filing cases at Mahavir Nagar and Anantpura police stations. These cases were later settled in court.

SP Duhan has urged any other businessmen who may have fallen victim to this gang to come forward and file a complaint.

