Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphant IPL 2024 Trophy Tour reached its ultimate destination at South City Mall in the city, where an overwhelming number of passionate fans turned up to witness the silverware up close.

The event was buzzing with excitement as the Knight Riders fans gathered in huge numbers, eager to celebrate KKR’s third IPL championship. As they did throughout the tour, the final stop on the Trophy Tour gave the fans the opportunity to capture memorable moments with the coveted silverware, while engaging in interactive activities organised for the occasion. The energy in the mall was electric, as chants of support echoed throughout the venue, creating a festive atmosphere.

This final stop capped off an eventful journey that saw the IPL 2024 trophy travel across multiple iconic locations in Kolkata.

With the Trophy Tour now successfully completed, the Kolkata Knight Riders turn their focus to the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The team is set to kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, as they aim to defend their title and add another glorious chapter to their legacy.

The defending champions have named veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain for the 2025 season.

Rahane, the senior-most Indian player in the KKR setup, now steps into the role left by Shreyas Iyer, who led the franchise to the Ian PL 2024 triumph in Chennai. lyer, though, wasn't retained by the franchise and will now captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Defending champions got their pre-tournament camp underway in Kolkata with a pooja ceremony at the Eden Gardens pitch on Wednesday. The coaching staff, led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and players participated in the ceremony before commencing cricketing activities at this historic cricketing venue.

Captain Rahane and Eden Gardens’ pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee performed the rituals as an ode to cricket, seeking blessings for another successful IPL campaign.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.