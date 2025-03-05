KJo, Ram Kapoor take a selfie, actor asks ‘who’s more jet lagged’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ram Kapoor bumped into each other at the airport and took a selfie while coming out.

Ram, who took to the Internet by a storm after revealing his physical transformation, took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of the duo sitting on the buggy to make their way out after a long journey.

The image shows the two men taking a close-up selfie at the airport. Both are wearing large, stylish glasses. Ram is dressed in a green jacket and has neatly styled hair, while Karan is sporting a black and white outfit.

For the caption, Ram wrote: “Who’s looking more jet lagged … any guesses?”

Talking about Ram, who was last seen in the big screen in “Yudhra” and in the series “Khalbali Records”, he made his onscreen debut with the television serial Nyaay in 1999).

He was then seen in shows “Heena”, “Sangharsh” and “Kavita”. In 2000, Ram featured in popular family drama Ghar Ek Mandir. He worked with Amir Raza Hussein once again in the play The Fifty Days of War – Kargil which ran for 10 days in New Delhi as a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. Kapoor played five characters.

In 2001, Ram acted in the serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and made a cameo appearance in Mira Nair's acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding.

He went on to appear in films like Dhadkan, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Bali. In 2006, he starred in the show Kasamh Se. He participated in two reality shows: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a participant and Rakhi Ka Swayamwar as the host.

In 2011, he starred on the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show was an instant success. He appeared in Bollywood movies Agent Vinod, Student of the Year and Humshakals.

