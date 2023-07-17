KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has critcised producers and studios for announcing a release date of a movie, which has already been blocked by others "without courtesy of a phone call."

Karan on Monday took to Threads and voiced his thoughts. It comes after the release date for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' was announced, which is as same as his production 'Yodha'.

After the release date for 'Merry Christmas' was announced which is of December 15, Karan took to his Threads account and wrote: "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile…."

It seems that Karan cryptically referred to Sriram Raghavan and Ramesh Taurani, who are co-producing Merry Christmas.

'Yodha' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, while 'Merry Christmas' is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghvan.

