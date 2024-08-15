KJo, Kartik, Nora, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan officially commence IFFM 2024

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan among many others on August 15 officially kicked off the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

The event was inaugurated with an official press conference attended, which also had names such as Shoojit Sircar, Rima Das, Adarsh Gourav, Lakshya and Sona Mohapatra.

Karan said: “I’m extremely excited about watching the opening night film. What sets IFFM part from other festivals is its true standing for diversity. It’s one of those festivals that truly champions inclusivity in every regard”.

Kartik, who is attending the festival for the second time, added: “ Really looking forward to the festival this year. And also excited to see the films that are part of the festival this year”.

The festival was officially kicked off with keynote words by Caroline Pitcher from VicScreen as well as festival director and founder Mitu Bhowmik Lange.

Scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 25 in Melbourne, the festival will celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema with screenings across various Indian languages, as well as cultural programs spotlighting the rich heritage shared by the two countries.

Mitu Bhowmik Lange, the festival's director and founder, said: “This year, as we mark the 15th edition of the festival, we are thrilled to bring together some of the most respected names in Indian cinema to Melbourne.”

“The festival has always been about building bridges between cultures, and it’s heartwarming to see the support we have received from both the Indian film fraternity and the Victorian Government."

Ahead of the festival, actress Rani Mukerji launched a stamp in honour of late filmmaker Yash Chopra at Australian Parliament House. His stamp was launched in memory honouring his iconic cinematic legacy and his contributions to Indian cinema.

