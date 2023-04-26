Kitu Gidwani on playing Damayanti: She stands for power, authority

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Kitu Gidwani has talked about playing the strong headed and dominating character of Damayanti Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

She is a traditional matriarch of a royal family who believes in following her family traditions and regulations and even forces her son Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) to follow them.

While talking about her on-screen personality, she said: "Damayanti stands for power and authority. Every bit of her personality radiates how strong she is and how determined her motives are to uphold the values of her royal lineage."

"Even though all her sons have grown up, she feels that they are still her children, and she has every right to make life decisions on their behalf. Right from their careers to life partners, she wants to be involved at every step."

Kitu is known for her roles in 'Swabhimaan', 'Shaktimaan', 'Air Hostess', 'Trishna', 'Khoj', and many more. She also acted in films like 'Dil Diya Hai', 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na', 'Fashion', 'Dhobi Ghat', 'Student of The Year' and 'Ok Jaanu' among others.

She spoke about playing a dominating yet loving mother in her current project: "Behind this controlling matriarch is a loving mother who wants her sons to be safe and together in Ranakgadh."

"This variation in her character makes it an exciting role to play. As the story unfolds, people will get to see many shades of Damayanti Devi."

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

