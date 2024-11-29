Kishan Kumar’s daughter Tishaa Singh died due to medical negligence

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Producer Krishan Kumar’s wife Tanya Singh has claimed that their 20-year-old daughter Tishaa didn't die of cancer. She claimed on social media that her family were “sucked into the medical trap”.

Tishaa passed away aged 20 in July 2024. At that time, reports claimed that she succumbed to cancer.

On Thursday night, Tanya posted a lengthy note on Instagram about her daughter’s death. She also shared a video of some old pictures and videos of Tishaafrom her childhood to the final months.

Talking about her death, she wrote in the caption: "A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective and relative to how one perceives it. When a pure, innocent soul goes through injustice due to someone / some other bad doings, things get complicated and confusing & suddenly it’s too late!"

She talked about medical malpractice and misdiagnosis in her post and said that 'no one can escape the wrath of their Karmic deeds'.

“Having said that, my daughter TISHAA, no matter what went down, she never, not once gave in to fear or depression. She has been the bravest version of brave, the most fearless and cool 20-year-old ever, and that’s what TISHAA wanted to spread to kids her age/ younger/older… how to ‘not’ let medical diagnosis etc scare you, coz she knew that the body is a biological being for whom immunity is key and she wanted to help spread the word through her experience of overcoming a misdiagnosis,& dealing with ‘chemo SIDE EFFECTS' with BIOMEDICINE.”

She said: ‘truth’ is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with. she had a vaccine at age 15&1/2 which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation , which was wrongly diagnosed(we did not know this at the time)”

Tanya added that parents show get a second opinion for their children if they have ‘lymph node swellings’.

“ PLEASE make sure to get a second & third opinion before going in for a ‘bone-marrow’test or a biopsy. Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma ,etc, or due to a previous infection not treated fully.we were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ much before all this information found us. I pray daily that no kid should ever have to face this cruel world of medical traps or hidden negative forces”

