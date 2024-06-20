Kisan Kalyan Yojana will continue: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that his government will continue to provide Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers under 'Kisan Kalyan Yojana'.

The state government provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three instalments, while the Central government also gives Rs 6,000 in three instalments. It means, farmers receive a total sum of Rs 12,000 per annum.

"PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and CM Kisan Samman Yojana have together changed the lives of farmers. We would continue to provide disbursement of Rs 6,000 to our farmers in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

Earlier, the MP government was giving Rs 4,000 per year to the farmers, and the amount was increased to Rs 6,000, which was highlighted by the BJP during the elections - Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The primary objective of the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana' is to make agriculture a profitable business. This scheme encourages farmers to adopt advanced technologies and promotes self-reliance among them.

CM Yadav also congratulated farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved an increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for all 14 kharif crops for the 2024-25 crop season that runs from July to June.

The highest increase came for oilseeds niger seed and sesamum. The hike was by Rs 983 and Rs 632 and was fixed at Rs 8,717 and Rs 9,267 per quintal, respectively.

Pulses like tur or arhar (pigeon pea) also benefited from a big MSP hike by about Rs 550 from last year to stand at Rs 7,550 per quintal.

The MSP of paddy, the main kharif crop, has been raised by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal for "common" grade variety and Rs 2,320 for grade A.

Jowar, Bajra, Ragi and Maize, other major cereals' MSPs have been increased to Rs 3,371-3,421, Rs 2,625, Rs 4,290 and Rs 2,225 per quintal from last season's Rs 3,180-3,225, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,846 and Rs 2,090 a quintal.

For pulses and oilseeds, the increase in MSP has been between Rs 124 to Rs 983 compared to last year.

The MSP for cotton, an important cash crop, was fixed at Rs 7,121 for the medium staple variety and Rs 7,521 for the long staple variety, an increase of Rs 501 for both.

Commenting on the Union cabinet's decision on MSP, CM Yadav said, "What PM Modi says, he does and this is one of the examples. This decision will bring a big change in the farming sector. I would thank PM Modi for this decision and also I would congratulate farmers."

