Kinetic Green's electric golf cart uses 95 pc Indian parts: CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Kinetic Green Energy CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani has revealed that the company's newly launched electric golf cart, developed in collaboration with Italian brand Tonino Lamborghini SPA for global markets, is built using 95 per cent locally sourced Indian components.

Speaking to IANS, Motwani said, "Kinetic Group has always introduced innovative products. Over the years, we've partnered with global giants like Mercedes-Benz, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Taijin and others to bring breakthrough technologies to the Indian market. This golf cart is yet another such initiative."

Highlighting the growing popularity of golf and luxury lifestyle mobility, Motwani noted, "This collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini SPA focuses on a fast-growing segment."

"The product is a fusion of Italian design and Indian engineering and manufacturing excellence," Motwani added.

She emphasised that this marks the first time a Made-in-India electric vehicle product is being launched for global markets.

"I'm proud to say that 95 per cent of the parts used in this golf cart are made in India. It is a true reflection of the 'Made in India' vision," she said.

On Thursday, Kinetic Green Energy unveiled its 'Made in India' electric golf cart globally.

Co-developed with Tonino Lamborghini SPA, the cart symbolises the company's entry into the four-wheeler category, expanding beyond its existing portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The golf and luxury cart features an optimised MacPherson suspension for ease of ride and an advanced four-wheel hydraulic braking system for enhanced stability.

Its power unit generates 45 Nm of torque and offers 30 per cent gradeability, ensuring smooth navigation across various terrains.

The Tonino Lamborghini electric golf cart is powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery equipped with a wireless charging system.

It offers a quiet, maintenance-free ride with an impressive range of up to 150 km, backed by a 10-year battery life and a five-year warranty for added peace of mind.

