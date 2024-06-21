Killing of 2 terrorists in Baramulla major success for security forces: Army

Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) The killing of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday is a major success for the security forces, the Army said in a statement.

The Army said on Thursday that over the past few weeks, there has been constant information regarding the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

"On June 19, 2024, specific intelligence was received through J&K Police that two terrorists were holed up in a house in Hadipura village of Rafiabad area. Consequently, the Indian Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area," the Army added.

"Following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses, and the area was secured. The target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralised."

The slain terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistani origin and associated with the LeT.

Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020.

Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation.

"Elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces. Over the past few months, the security forces have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements. The success is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people," the statement said.

"Security forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir."

