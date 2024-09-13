Khushi Kapoor's 'lassi' expression is pure delight

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut with streaming movie 'The Archies', has given a glimpse of her downtime.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared several pictures of herself as she unwinded. In one of the pictures, she can be seen making a funny and delightful facial expression while enjoying 'lassi' in a 'kulhad'.

The actress had earlier shared several pictures with her pet dogs. The pictures show her pets roaming around a house. Khushi, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, was seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in ‘The Archies’ in which she starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is a live-action adaptation of ‘The Archies’, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, ‘The Archie Show’. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was a critical and commercial disaster.

Meanwhile, Khushi will be next seen opposite Junaid Khan - the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in an upcoming untitled film. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame, and is an adaptation of hit Tamil romantic comedy movie ‘Love Today’.

She also has ‘Naadaniyaan’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

