Kharge wants CM post now for denial in 1999: Karnataka BJP

Mysuru (Karnataka), July 28 (IANS) Commenting on the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark that he was denied the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka in 1999 despite his hard work, the Karnataka BJP has stated that he wants the CM's post now for the denial in 1999.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka remarked that Siddaramaiah, who came from JD-S, became the CM in the Congress party twice, while AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was with Congress, did not. Ashoka further stressed that Kharge has spoken about not being made CM and has now demanded to be appointed to clear the debt owed to him.

"Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has already spoken about a revolution, and Kharge has timed his demand perfectly, like hitting a ripe mango with a stone," Ashoka stated. He asserted that a CM change is certain by October in Karnataka.

Ashoka added that Mallikarjun Kharge is speaking about S.M. Krishna after his death, noting that Krishna’s contributions to IT and BT have brought significant revenue to the state. While not claiming to predict the future, Ashoka said MLAs have confirmed a deal has been struck. Discussions about a CM change are ongoing in Congress across all districts.

He remarked ironically that Deputy CM and State Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar is left to the mercy of the gods, depending on which deity grants him a boon. Shivakumar is an aspirant for the CM's post.

Meanwhile, commenting on the police busting a drug racket in Mysuru, Ashoka criticised that the rise of the drug mafia in Mysuru is a direct contribution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said that the drug mafia has raised its head in Mysuru, the home district of CM Siddaramaiah.

He chided that, yet CM Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra has compared him to the erstwhile Mysuru king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, who contributed immensely to the development of the state.

Ashoka questioned what the Home Department is doing when there is a drug factory operating in Mysuru, stating that the government has not yet woken up to the issue.

He further asked who the owner is, who provided the land, and who allowed a business worth hundreds of crores to flourish in Mysuru, accusing the government of turning a blind eye. This, he said, is Siddaramaiah’s contribution.

Ashoka criticised Siddaramaiah for not discussing development, pointing out that he hasn’t built even a single lake in Mysuru. Yet, he is compared to a Maharaja. He claimed Siddaramaiah does not discuss development with MLAs.

Regarding the deaths in a Hindu pilgrimage centre in coastal Karnataka, Ashoka said an investigation is underway, but progressive organisations want the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a report favouring them. He urged that the guilty be identified and that spreading negative news prematurely or defaming the Hindu shrine should be avoided.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra also reacted to the development in Bengaluru. He stated, "Yesterday, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, with deep pain, shared his heartfelt feelings with the people of the state. He expressed his anguish over not being given the Chief Minister’s post despite organising and working for the Congress party for nearly 40-50 years."

He revealed how the Gandhi family, the Congress party, and Siddaramaiah have consistently done injustice to Scheduled Castes and communities. He questioned whether the Congress party is at least now taking Kharge’s words seriously. He added that only time will answer this question, Vijayendra stated.

While addressing a gathering in Vijayapura on Sunday, Kharge said, “I too became the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader and worked hard to bring the party to power. Eventually, our government did come to power, but S.M. Krishna, who had come to the forefront in the party just four months earlier, was made the Chief Minister.”

Kharge had earlier remarked, “As CLP leader, I worked hard to bring the party to power and make sure a Congress-led government was formed in the state. The party ultimately did come to power. But after that, the late S.M. Krishna — who had become KPCC president just four months prior — was made Chief Minister. All our contributions went in vain.”

“I felt disheartened. We worked for five years, but someone who had been with the party for just four months was elevated to the CM’s post. There have been many such instances. It doesn’t look good to talk about everything on the same day,” Kharge added.

S.M. Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, while Kharge served under him as a minister. Prior to that, Kharge had led the Congress party as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.