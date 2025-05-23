Kharge signals renewed Congress push for caste census

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Signalling a renewed push for a caste census, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday shared with the party's 140 spokespersons a strategy to highlight the party's commitment to the social cause.

"All of you are the spokespersons of our party, the voice of our thoughts. Today, when the country is becoming aware of the caste census, it is our responsibility to take this topic to the public with facts, with sensitivity, and without fear," said Kharge in his address to the spokespersons.

Kharge said when the country is talking about social justice, it is the responsibility of the Congress to give direction to this discussion, take it from slogan to policy and make 'jitni abadi, utna haq' (quota proportionate to population) not just a slogan but a national resolve.

In a video message to the spokespersons, Kharge also shed light on the future strategy on issues related to the caste census.

"We have to clearly demand that Article 15(5) of the Constitution be implemented immediately to provide reservation to OBC, Dalit and Adivasi students in private educational institutions," he said.

Today, when a large number of educational institutes are concentrated in the private sector, denying access to these communities is a form of exploitation, he said, adding, "Congress believes that no society can be equal without equal opportunity in education."

The Congress President also shed light on the need to review the existing 50 per cent cap on reservations.

"We must ensure that the 50 per cent reservation limit is now reconsidered in the light of new data. When social realities have changed and data presents a new picture, our policies must also change accordingly. The current limit of reservation must be seen with a balance of both data and justice, so that OBC, Dalit and Adivasi communities get their real due," he said.

Kharge also highlighted the model on caste census developed by the party's government in Telangana.

"The caste survey conducted in Telangana presented a model in which society, experts and the government all participated. We want the central government to also adopt a similar public-oriented and transparent model. We are ready to cooperate in this process," he said.

