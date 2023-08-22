Kharge launches scathing attack on CM Shivraj in poll-bound MP

Bhopal, August 22 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched scathing on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling him ‘Chela’ (disciple) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing his first public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Congress President criticised the BJP led MP government saying it is ‘Andher Nagari, Chaupat Raja’ (a confused ruler, a chaotic state).

He said that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government is ‘illegal’ and said the existing government has been formed by stealing Congress MLAs.

“There are some good people and some chor (thieves) also. It is because of such people the word ‘chor’ exists,” he said.

“BJP says they have built a government on principles. But by they have built their government due to fear of ED. Similar things happened in Karnataka and Manipur. They (BJP) have done this everywhere, they aren’t elected,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister Chouhan has established a system of ‘50 per cent commission’ in the state.

“A similar situation was in Karnataka where BJP has established a system of 40 per cent commission. But, the people of Karnataka have removed them and now it’s the turn of the people of Madhya Pradesh to expel the government of 50 per cent commission,” he said.

Addressing the poll rally in Sagar district in Bundelkhand region, Kharge pointed to a special package of Rs. 7,266 crore for Bundelkhand region. He reminded people that the Bundelkhand package, sanctioned on the recommendation of Rahul Gandhi, has still not been implemented.

Rahul had visited the region in 2008 and had announced a package for three years for optimisation of water resources through rainwater harvesting and through proper utilisation of river systems in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh and six districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Kharge also counted the five poll promises made by Kamal Nath including LPG prices at Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity, old pension for state government employees and Rs 1500 per month for women under Nari Samman Yojana.

Notably, Bundelkhand is located in the north east part of the state. It has six assembly seats, which are reserved for SCs. In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won five of them, namely Bina, Naryoli, Jatara, Chandala and Hatta, while the Congress managed to win in Gunnor.

The region has a total of 26 Assembly seats, 15 were won by the BJP in the last elections whereas Congress was able to secure nine seats. Remaining two was won by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

