Kharge announces key committees for Chhattisgarh, core panel with Kumari Selja as convenor

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced several committees for Chhattisgarh, including a seven-member core committee with state in-charge Kumari Selja as its convenor and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo as its members.



In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, “Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of committees for ensuing Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh - 2023, with immediate effect.”

Kharge formed the core committee with state in-charge Kumari Selja as its convenor, CM Baghel, state unit chief Deepak Baij, DyCM Singh Deo, Charan Das Mahant, Tamardhwaj Sahu and Dr Shiv Kumar Dahariya as its members.

The party also named a 74-member election campaign committee with Charan Das Mahant as its chairman. Besides Mahant,theparty has named Baghel, Singh Deo, Sahu, Ravinder Choubey, Mohammad Akbar, Dahariya, Kawasi Lakhma and several others as its members.

For the proper management of elections, Kharge also named a communications committee with party leader Ravindra Choubey as its chairperson, Rajesh Tiwari and Vinod Verma as convenors and Sushil Anand Shukla as its coordinator.

The party also formed a protocol committee with Amarjeet Bhagat as its chairperson, Shiv Singh Thakur as its convenor and Ajay Sahu as coordinator.

The elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled later this year.

The Congress under CM Baghel is leaving no stones unturned to retain power in the state. Kharge had addressed a public meeting in Rajnandgaon on Friday and hit out at the BJP-led Central government.

The BJP is also eyeing a comeback in the tribal state.

