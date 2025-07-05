Khandelwal’s unopposed election an example of BJP’s discipline: MP Minister

Indore, July 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that electing Hemant Khandelwal unopposed as the new state BJP chief was an example of the party's discipline.

He said that the preparations to elect the new state BJP chief were completed, and many contenders were supposed to file their nomination papers for the post.

He said that it was assumed that the new BJP chief would be finalised through voting only.

“However, when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the state, he informed that the high command has finalised Hemant Khandelwal's name for the post. Then, no other leaders, who were aspiring for the post, filed their nomination papers,” he said.

“It was an exemplary organisational election. A state BJP chief was elected without any disagreement or protest from the party workers. It was an example of discipline within the BJP. Such elections can happen in the BJP only,” Vijayvargiya said.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Congress, he said that the grand old party has been suffering from "factionalism", and they can't elect their state president without any controversy.

"When Khandelwal was unanimously elected as state BJP chief, a former state Congress president, who is now in the BJP, was very surprised to see the BJP's discipline. He told me that he can't imagine such things in Congress," Vijayvargiya said, indirectly referring to former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, who had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Vijayvargiya further stated that the new state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has always worked as a "devoted" BJP worker, and his "clean image" and "commitment" would undoubtedly encourage the party workers.

Vijayvargiya made this statement after reviewing the preparations for Hemant Khandelwal's programme, which will be organised in the Rau assembly constituency in Indore on Sunday.

Khandelwal (60), a former Lok Sabha member and currently an MLA from Betul, has replaced former MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma.

Previously, Khandelwal has held various organisational posts in the BJP, including the Treasurer in the state unit from 2014-2018 and the president of the Betul district unit from 2010-2013.

