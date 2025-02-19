Khan Sir’s allegations about question papers are baseless: Bihar official

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Gaya District Magistrate (DM) Tyagarajan SM in Bihar on Wednesday dismissed prominent educationist Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination, terming his remarks as ‘false’ and ‘baseless’.

The Gaya DM stated that the allegations of question papers being lost or sold in a junk shop are completely unfounded.

He pointed out that the exam was conducted on December 13, 2024, and questions are being raised after two months, indicating possible ulterior motives.

“The examinations were held with full transparency and adherence to BPSC guidelines,” Tyagarajan said.

When asked whether an FIR would be lodged against Khan Sir, the DM stated that the matter is under BPSC’s jurisdiction and that action would be taken as per further directives.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has already dismissed all allegations and accused coaching institutes of misleading candidates.

Despite protests by aspirants, BPSC has announced the Mains examination schedule, rejecting the demand for a re-exam.

The BPSC 70th Prelims Exam controversy is escalating, with protesting candidates and educationist Khan Sir alleging major irregularities in the examination process.

Their primary demand is a re-exam, citing concerns over fairness and transparency. Khan Sir claimed that the exam papers were not deposited in the treasury of Gaya and Nawada, raising concerns over possible tampering.

He has demanded an official investigation into the handling of these question papers.

“The same set of question papers was used in the January 4 re-exam, which was conducted at 22 locations. Due to this, the January 4 re-exam had a pass percentage of 19 per cent, significantly higher than the 6 per cent pass rate in the original December 13 exam,” Khan Sir earlier claimed.

Candidates argue that this discrepancy indicates possible misconduct or paper leaks. The commission maintains that the exam was conducted fairly and that coaching institutes are misleading students.

The commission is likely to take further legal or administrative action against those spreading alleged misinformation.

The situation remains tense, with students, BPSC officials, and political figures closely watching developments.

