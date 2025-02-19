Bangladeshi political parties slam Yunus, question interim govt's sincerity in holding elections

Dhaka, Feb 19 (IANS) Several political parties in Dhaka, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have lashed out at the interim government in the country, questioning its Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus's sincerity in holding elections in the country.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday expressed concerns and doubts regarding the interim government's sincerity in holding the national election without unnecessary delays.

"The people of the country want a return to a democratic environment. However, even after seven months, we have not been able to achieve that because the interim government is trying to complete some tasks before holding the elections. But, in the meantime, some doubts have arisen among the people whether they (the government) are sincere about the election," said Alamgir while addressing an event in Dhaka.

"If anyone attempts to destroy democracy and impose a one-party or fascist rule, the people will never accept it," the politician was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi media.

The growing discontent within the political establishment of Bangladesh, mainly directed towards the interim regime under Yunus, is quite visible in Dhaka.

The National Consensus Commission, which is chaired by Yunus, held its first meeting last week to discuss reform proposals. The meeting was attended by around 100 representatives from 27 parties and alliances, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

However, the interim government's decision to make public the stance of individual political parties on reform proposals after the meeting led to discomfort among various political parties in Bangladesh.

BNP leaders have also criticised the interim government for its failure to stabilise law and order over the last six months, which they claim has led to spreading of a "mob culture" across the country.

As the Election Commission announced its decision to hold national elections anytime after December 2025, growing differences have been seen among political parties in Bangladesh.

Radical Jamaat-e-Islami is trying to forge an alliance with other Islamist parties ahead of the next general election after straining its relations with former ally BNP.

The BNP, on the other hand, is also trying to bring the same Islamist parties within its fold in the electoral race.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are now at loggerheads over whether local elections should be held before the parliamentary elections. BNP, which has emerged as the largest political party in Bangladesh after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August last year, is against prioritising local elections over national elections.

