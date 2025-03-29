'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' actress Nyrraa M Banerji pens a heartfelt message for fans

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Nyrraa M Banerji has been garnering a lot of praise for her spell-bound performance on the Netflix show 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'.

Nyrraa played the role of Rekha Sinha, IPS Saptarshi Sinha's (Parambrata Chatterjee) wife, who ends up being killed by the local mafia.

Overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation coming her way, Nyrraa thanked her fans saying, "Well, I am so touched and my heart is filled with gratitude for the love I have received so far. It's simply unbelievable. It was a brief role yet I did my best. For me, the length of the role isn't everything. It's about the impact it leaves in the overall story's narrative and in this case, my emotions and the incident that revolves around my character is a big lead to the things that unfold after the demise of my on-screen husband."

She added, "My Instagram DMs are filled with love from the audience and so many people have so far messaged me after seeing the series. I am thankful to the makers for giving me this opportunity and I am glad I could do my best. I look forward to working hard in this manner all the way more to entertain my audience. There's a lot that's set to come after this. Stay tuned."

The period political thriller has been created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mondal, along with Tushar Kanti Ray.

Produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers, the project boasts an ensemble cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh and Aadil Zafar Khan.

The standalone sequel to 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' premiered on Netflix on March 20th, 2025.

Up next, Nyrraa is believed to have some exciting projects in the works, the official announcement for which is eagerly awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.