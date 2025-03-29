Cook's son secures second position in Bihar's 10th board exam

Patna, March 29 (IANS) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday declared the results of the Matriculation Examination 2025, where Sachin Kumar Ram from Jamui district made headlines by securing the second position across the entire state.

Sachin scored an impressive 488 marks out of 500, showcasing extraordinary determination despite facing financial hardships.

Sachin's father, Bhudev Kumar Ram, works as a cook in a hotel in Ranchi, struggling to support the family financially.

However, Sachin took matters into his own hands by giving private tuition for four hours daily, earning Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month to fund his education.

“My dream is to serve society by becoming a doctor. The credit for my success goes to my parents, teachers, and my own hard work,” Sachin shared with pride.

Janardan Prasad, the headmaster of Sachin’s school, lauded his achievement and described him as a brilliant student from the beginning.

“I was confident that Sachin would perform brilliantly. His success proves that with hard work and dedication, any goal can be achieved,” he said.

Sachin's journey from financial struggles to academic excellence is an inspiration to thousands of students across Bihar.

His determination to overcome adversity and his desire to serve society reflect the power of perseverance.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of the Matriculation Examination 2025, showcasing exceptional performances by students from across the state.

Among the top performers are Anshu Kumari, Priyanshu Ranjan and Ishana Praveen, who have brought pride to their families and communities with their outstanding achievements.

Anshu Kumari, a student of Bhartiya Inter College Gahiri in Nautan, Bettiah, has topped the Bihar board exam by securing 489 marks (97.80 per cent).

She aims to prepare for NEET and become a doctor in the future. “I mainly credit my elder sister Pooja Kumari, who is a private teacher, for my success,” Anshu said with gratitude.

Her achievement has inspired many students in her region, with family and friends celebrating her phenomenal performance.

In Katihar’s Azamnagar block, Priyanshu Ranjan of R.K. High School secured the third position in the state with 487 marks (97.40 per cent).

He is the son of the school’s head teacher, Tej Narayan Bosak, who expressed immense happiness over his son’s achievement.

Priyanshu aims to become an engineer by studying science with mathematics. He encouraged fellow students to stay dedicated to their goals.

“Continuous hard work is the key to a better future. I urge students to remain focused and persistent,” he said.

Ishana Praveen, a student of National High School Shekhana, Bihar Sharif, secured the seventh position in the state by scoring 483 marks.

Notably, she scored 100 out of 100 in Science, a remarkable feat that has made her the talk of the town. Ishana is the eldest daughter of Mohammad Aurangzeb and Nuszrat Bano -- residents of Imadpur Badi Kuan. Her father works as an engine mechanic in Saudi Arabia.

“If you prepare with a clear goal, success is bound to follow. Hard work is essential to stand out from the crowd. Studying for at least 10 hours a day helped me achieve this,” Ishana shared.

She aspires to study medicine and contribute to society through her profession.

Family members, teachers, and well-wishers gathered at her house to congratulate her on this remarkable success.

These young achievers from Bihar have proven that with hard work, dedication, and clear goals, nothing is impossible.

