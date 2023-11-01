KGMU to have paediatric trauma care facility soon

Lucknow, Nov 1 (IANS) The King George's Medical University (KGMU) will soon have a paediatric trauma care facility on its campus.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will help KGMU in developing the facility.

Professor Ajai Singh, director AIIMS, Bhopal, who was in Lucknow, said: “Paediatric trauma cases need a different kind of speciality/ability even to diagnose the injury as children are unable to tell specifically.”

Singh said, “An adult can explain how the injury took place and where it hurts the most, enough to diagnose the injury with the help of x-ray if it is in the bone. A child might just keep on crying till the time they get relief.”

“In case of an injury to the child, the point of swelling might not be the same as the injury point. Hence learning to make diagnosis for paediatric trauma helps in better and speedy treatment,” he said.

The two institutes will now finalise knowledge sharing plan where resident doctors will visit Bhopal and learn how the paediatric trauma emergency works over there.

The facility will then be developed here at the KGMU.

