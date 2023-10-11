Key conspirator of Pathankot attack Shahid Latif shot dead in Pak (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and a key conspirator of the 2016 Pathankot attack that claimed the lives of seven security personnel, was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen near a mosque in Pakistan's Sialkot city, sources said.

According to the sources, the 41-year-old terrorist was killed near the Noor Madina Mosque after the Friday prayers. The assailants fled from the scene shortly after the murder.

The Pakistan police are yet to identify the gunmen.

Latif who was associated with Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), had guided the four terrorists to carry out the attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016, according to Indian agencies.

In 2010, he was released by the Indian government along with 24 other terrorists.

In 1999, Latif's name was also on the list of the JeM terrorists demanded for release along with JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar in connection with the hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines plane.

According to an NIA charge sheet filed in court last year, Latif had transported and provided logistic support to newly-infiltrated JeM terrorists, who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region.

In November 1994, Latif was apprehended in India on terrorism allegations, in accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He underwent a trial and was subsequently incarcerated for a period of 16 years at Kot Balwal, Jammu prison, where he shared confinement with Masood Azhar.

Upon completing his sentence in India, he was repatriated to Pakistan through the Wagah border in 2010

