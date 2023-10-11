Jonas Brothers belt out classic Eagles track with their dad on stage

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) The popstars Jonas Brothers whilst performing, unexpectedly ended up bringing their dad on stage to join them. The three brothers along with their dad Kevin Jonas Sr as a conclusion to their Nashville gig, belted out the classic Eagles track ‘Desperado’.

The concert was part of theirmassive tour that kicked off in August in support of their latest project titled ‘The Album’. The concert video which went viral on social media, saw Nick Jonas prefacing his father’s surprise arrival and gave a heartfelt description of him to the pumped crowd, as per People magazine.

Taking the mic, Nick said: "This man is somebody who literally had at least 50 per cent to do with us being here tonight. Please welcome Kevin Jonas Sr!"

Their father had also previously joined the band onstage to perform the Eagles classic during a concert in Las Vegas back in 2022. The band's current tour list includes music from their entire catalogue, which Nick Jonas in an early interview had called their most ‘ambitious record’.

Talking to People, the rocker said: “It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale. Butit’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Previously, Kevin Jonas had also elaborated on the role his family has played in the group’s career, saying that "they're our big support, and we couldn't be here without them."

"And I'm there to support them and everything they do, and special moments like this when the family could be together," he added.

