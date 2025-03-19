Kerala: Vijayan govt plans grand fourth anniversary celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) The cabinet of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved an elaborate programme to mark the fourth anniversary of his second term, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office issued here on Wednesday.

Vijayan was sworn in for a second consecutive term on May 20, 2021. Although this marks the fourth year of his current tenure, it is the ninth straight year that he has led the state administration -- a historic achievement after first winning the 2016 Assembly elections and then securing re-election in 2021.

As part of the celebrations, Vijayan will embark on a statewide tour across all 14 districts beginning next month. Local bodies will support the celebrations, which will include district-level events culminating in a grand state-level finale. The first event, led by Vijayan, is scheduled for April 21 in Kasaragod, the northernmost district of Kerala.

"I will interact with beneficiaries of government schemes and key figures in each district. Additionally, a presentation showcasing the achievements of the government will be held, along with a week-long exhibition," Vijayan said.

The programme will also feature wide-ranging discussions with various community groups, including students, women, professionals, members of the SC/ST community, and higher education and research scholars.

State cabinet ministers will coordinate the events in their respective districts, supported by the Chief Secretary and other senior officials to ensure the programme's success. The district-level meetings will also address unresolved issues raised by the public during Vijayan's 2023 tour of all 140 assembly constituencies.

Vijayan's decision to lead from the front comes as Kerala prepares for local body elections expected after August this year, followed by the 2026 Assembly polls. The recently concluded CPI(M) state conference has reportedly authorized Vijayan to spearhead efforts to secure a third consecutive term for his government, leaving no stone unturned in achieving that goal.

