'Upcoming FIFA WC qualifiers are going to be Brazil's toughest test yet': Wolves midfielder Andre

Brazilia, March 19 (IANS) The Brazilian national team will resume their World Cup qualification campaign. They are preparing for what Wolverhampton midfielder Andre believes will be their most challenging window of the campaign.

The Selecao host Colombia in Brasilia on Friday (IST) before travelling to Buenos Aires for a mouth-watering match against Argentina on the 26 (IST).

Having still not quite hit their stride, Dorival Junior’s team are currently fifth in the table, which would see them automatically qualify for next year’s tournament.

"These games are going to be our toughest test yet. But we are more than capable of putting together two great performances. We have to focus on Colombia first. They’re a tough opponent, but we will have home advantage, and all of our big players are performing at a high level for their clubs in Europe," said Andre, speaking to FIFA.

Andre also opened up on the excitement of playing alongside the star-studded Brazil squad, which includes the likes of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha, two of the best wingers in the game today.

“It’s an honour being able to play alongside them. They’ll slot back in and we’ll have two good games. It’s also a massive honour being able to represent my country. So I hope this international window is a special one and that we can come away from it with two wins”, he said.

Alongside Andre, Matheus Cunha was also rewarded for his fine form with a call-up. The versatile and talented midfielder has not represented his country since the defeat to Uruguay, in October 2023. Cunha already has 13 goals to his name in 26 Premier League matches this season. Over the whole of last season, he managed 12 goals in 32 games.

"Oh, I was so happy for him. He deserves the call-up for the way he’s been playing here at Wolves. Now I just hope he can continue his great form for Brazil, because we’re going to need it. They’re going to be two tough games," concluded Andre.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.