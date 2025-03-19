Kanye West releases new album through a film starring son Saint West

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Controversial rapper Kanye West has taken a break from his ranting on X, formerly Twitter, to release his new album ‘Bully’ via different full-length versions of a film with editing and topography by famed visionary Hype Williams.

The rapper first tweeted a link to the film soundtracked by ‘Bully’, claiming that the album was “not finished and half the vocals AI” but wanted to test-run what listeners enjoyed, reports ‘Variety’.

A few hours later, he tweeted out three iterations of the ‘Bully’ film including a “screening version,” a “post Hype version” and a “post post Hype version”.

As per ‘Variety’, in the films, the rapper’s son Saint is shown in a wrestling rink, using a mallet to fend off aggressors over the course of 30 minutes. Those wrestlers include YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask and El Desperado from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The album itself is rich with soul samples spanning Cortex’s ‘Huit Octobre 1971’ and the Supremes’ ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’.

‘Bully’ was first announced in September 2024 during a performance at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China, where West premiered the song ‘Beauty and the Beast’. That song ended up on this test version of the album, which he released amid a flurry of inflammatory tweets that targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé and their children.

Kanye West explained that he released the album on his X account because he was trying to skirt the streaming system. He wrote, “I may stop using DSPs cause streams are fake and the French and Jewish record labels treat artistse like prostitutes”.

He also said that ‘Donda 2’ would arrive next, and asked his followers if they would prefer ‘Vultures 3’ or ‘Donda 3’. The rapper has been on a public spiral over the past month, targeting Jews and pulling a bait-and-switch to sell t-shirts bearing a swastika on his store.

