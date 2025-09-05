Kerala: On Thiruvonam day, Youth Congress stages ‘Kolachoru’ protest over custodial torture

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 5 (IANS) The Youth Congress on Friday marked Thiruvonam with a symbolic protest in front of the DIG office here, highlighting the alleged custodial torture of a party worker.

The agitation, termed the ‘Kolachoru Samaram’ (Rice with Blood Protest), saw activists donning police uniforms and masks of the accused officials to present the incident.

They also laid banana leaves on the ground near the office barricades as a symbolic gesture of resistance.

The case dates back to April 5, 2023, when Congress mandalam president V.S. Sujith was allegedly subjected to brutal assault while in custody.

After nearly two years of legal proceedings, visuals of the incident came to light following an RTI order from the State Information Commission.

Sujith has alleged that the police attempted to suppress the case by offering bribes.

He claimed that both he and local leader Varghese Chovvanur were offered up to Rs 20 lakh to remain silent.

He also named Suhair, then a police driver and now working with the Revenue Department, as one of those who attacked him. Despite his role, no case has been registered against Suhair, Sujith alleged.

“They tried to buy my silence, but I insisted on legal action. That is why the officials backed off,” he said, demanding action against all five accused officers.

Sujith stated that the assault was triggered when he questioned the police for allegedly intimidating his friends who were standing by the roadside.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the police diluted the case to protect the accused.

Though visuals of the custodial violence were available, charges were limited to IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), which carries only a one-year prison term.

The officers were penalised with stalled promotions for three years and increments for two years, with the police legal wing advising that no further departmental action was possible.

Any further steps, it added, would have to be decided by the court.

The Youth Congress has vowed to intensify its agitation until strong action is taken against those responsible.

On Friday evening, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan reached the home of Sujith and spoke to him and his parents and later told the media that even though the DIG of Police has said action has been taken but that’s not at all enough.

"We have already said Kerala will see a protest never before seen initiated by the Congress party. We just cannot tolerate this inhuman action against our party office bearer. It’s surprising that the report submitted on this has not been properly looked into. Sujith will be the last person to have suffered such a brutal assault from the police. If proper action is not taken against these police officials, we will see that they will never wear the police uniform again . We do not even mind going to jail as such would be our protest. Now we will give some time to the government to take action and if it doesn’t happen then we will begin our work,” said Satheesan.

