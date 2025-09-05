CBI brings back money laundering accused from UAE

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The CBI, in collaboration with Gujarat Police and Central government Ministries, has succeeded in bringing back a fugitive from the UAE in connection with a money laundering and tax evasion case registered in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

Harshit Babulal Jain, wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering, was deported from the UAE and handed over to the Gujarat Police on Friday at Ahmedabad International Airport, the official said.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got the Red Notice published against Jain through Interpol on August 9, 2023, at the request of the Gujarat Police.

Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking wanted fugitives.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs to get Jain back from the UAE to face criminal proceedings in the country, said a statement.

The CBI coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been brought back to the country in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels, the CBI said in the statement.

Earlier this week, the CBI coordinated the return of fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia.

Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar is a notorious criminal wanted by the Haryana Police in several cases.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on March 29, 2013, in a case registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh in 2007.

He was also previously convicted in two more cases. While he was serving a sentence in jail, he was released on six weeks' parole from Hisar Central Jail.

“He was to return to jail by August 29, 2018, but he did not report back to jail and absconded,” the CBI said in its press release.

