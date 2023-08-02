Kerala Speaker’s remarks on Hinduism blow up into full-blown political controversy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) State CPI-M Secretary M.V Govindan on Wednesday extended full backing to Speaker A.N. Shamseer over his "controversial" remarks on Hinduism even as the Congress and BJP kept up their attack on him.

"There is no need for the Speaker to apologise. He has done nothing wrong and there is no need for any correction about what he has said," he said.

On Monday, the influential Nair Service Society (NSS) demanded that either the Speaker should apologise or resign from his constitutional post.

Shamseer told the media that he is not a person who will speak against any religion or hurt any religious sentiments.

"Even though the Speaker is one who does not have political affiliations, he is always attached to a political party. I don’t have anything to add to what CPI-M State Secretary has said," he said.

Shamseer, who is also CPI-M MLA from Thalassery in Kannur district, while addressing a public meeting on the latest developments about science, said that while plastic surgery was relatively a new invention, the votaries of the Hindutva were of the opinion that Lord Ganesha got his face through plastic surgery and dismissed it as a myth.

He also said that Wright Brothers had invented aircraft but for the people who support Hindutva, it was Pushpaka Viman (a chariot used in Ramayana).

The BJP had protested against the Speaker’s remarks asking him to quit.

State BJP President K. Surendran said that numerous organisations have come out strongly against Shamseer’s statement and he has to tender an apology for it.

"When he speaks highly about Muslim tradition and religious beliefs, he should not speak against Hinduism. He has hurt Hindu religious sentiments and he should withdraw his remarks and apologise," he said.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan also said that the Speaker should apologise for his remarks as such statements only helps to fan the communal feelings in the society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.