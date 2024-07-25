Kerala priest found dead in church premises

Kochi, July 25 (IANS) A 65-year-old Catholic priest was found hanging in the church compound on Thursday, said police here.

The priest was identified as the Vicar of the Church- Fr Joseph Kuzhikannayil.

The body was first noticed by a local labourer, who came to the Vazhakulam St George Forane Church at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district in the morning.

The labourer immediately alerted the parish members and the local police.

The police barricaded the area. After an initial investigation, the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

As per the preliminary probe, the priest had been unwell for a while and was suspected to have taken his life out of despair.

The body was found hanging in a room near the kitchen in the church premises.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.