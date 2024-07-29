Kerala preparing master plan for leveraging full potential of Vizhinjam Port

Kochi, July 29 (IANS) Kerala Minister of Industries P. Rajeeve said on Monday that the state government is preparing a comprehensive master plan for leveraging the full potential of Vizhinjam Port to the benefit of various sectors.

Rajeeve said this while interacting with investors at the day-long ‘Conclave on Continuing Investments,’ organized by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Department of Industries & Commerce here.

“The master plan, which is in its final stage, will strategize utilization of the Port for the advantage of various sectors including medical devices, electronics and manufacturing sectors,” said Rajeeve.

The conclave brought around 282 entrepreneurs, who have invested more than Rs. 5 crore each in the state over the last three years.

Rajeeve also pointed out said the government is reimbursing 25 percent of the amount for purchasing equipment, besides an incentive of up to Rs 25 lakh is being provided to priority sectors identified in the Industrial Policy 2023.

Investors representing various sectors expressed their views regarding the initiatives of KSIDC and recalled the support of the government in setting up their enterprises.

