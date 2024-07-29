Cambodia launches revised alternative care policy for children

Phnom Penh, July 29 (IANS) Cambodia on Monday launched a revised Alternative Care Policy for Children, prioritizing family-based care for all children in the Southeast Asian country.

Developed by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation (MoSVY) with support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the updated strategy aims to ensure that children deprived of parental care can grow up in a stable family environment, and that institutional care should be used as a last resort when no other family-based options exist, said a joint news release.

In 2022, it was reported that 10,000 children and young people in Cambodia were still living in institutional care across approximately 300 residential care facilities (RCFs), which encompass residential care institutions, transit homes or temporary emergency accommodation, group homes, pagodas or other faith-based care in religious buildings, and boarding schools, the news release said.

This represents a significant reduction from the 35,000 children and young people living in 600 RCFs in 2015, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This alternative care policy represents new progress in the ongoing reform of alternative care for children, which I consider an important component in our joint efforts to prioritize the best interests of children in Cambodia," Chea Somethy, minister of social affairs, veterans and youth rehabilitation, said at the launch event.

"Through this policy, the ministry will continue its efforts to complete its mission of ensuring that orphans, left-behind children, and other vulnerable children receive the protection and benefits that align with the Royal Government's vision, focusing on human capital development and the Cambodian Government's principle of leaving no one behind without care," he added.

The Alternative Care Policy was updated to reflect current international standards and practices, particularly the United Nations Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children.

"Today, we begin a new chapter in our work to safeguard and promote children's rights in Cambodia," said Will Parks, UNICEF Cambodia representative.

"Family-based care is the best option for every child as it promotes emotional, psychological, and social growth," he added.

