Kerala opposition legislator sentenced to a year's imprisonment in a 13-year-old case

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (IANS) A court in Kasargod on Tuesday sentenced opposition Indian Union Muslim League legislator A.K.M. Ashraf, representing the Manjeswaram constituency, to an year’s imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 in a 13-year-old case of assaulting an official.

In 2010, Ashraf had taken up cudgels with government official Damodaran while dealing with corrections in the voters list and there was a heated argument which led to an alleged manhandling of the official.

Ashraf, along with other three IUML workers, was arraigned as accused and the verdict on Tuesday deemed all as guilty.

The lower court after pronouncing the verdict gave bail to all the accused.

Ashraf later said this is a false and fabricated case and he will file an appeal in the higher court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.