Kerala HC rules ragging worse than vandalism, stays re-admission of accused Veterinary students

Kochi, Feb 5 (IANS) A divisional bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the single judge which allowed the re-admission of 18 students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Mannuthy who were implicated as accused in the suicide of junior student J. S. Sidharthan.

Sidharthan's body was found in the hostel toilet on February 18, 2024, and it was alleged that he committed suicide.

Later, when it became a big issue, it was alleged he was a victim of ragging and assault by some of his classmates and seniors.

As many as 18 students were arrested in the case and faced action including expulsion from the institute.

After some time in jail, these students later got bail, and in December 2024, a single bench of the High Court quashed the order expelling the accused students and allowed them to take re-admission at the Mannuthy campus.

The single bench also directed a fresh disciplinary inquiry against the accused.

Deeply aggrieved by the order of the single judge, Sidharthan's mother filed a writ appeal before the division bench.

The division bench of Justice Amit Rawal and Justice K.V. Jayakumar granted her leave to appeal.

It said that the mother should also be heard while the fresh disciplinary enquiry was underway by the University.

The division bench, while staying the order of the single judge permitting the re-admission of the students at the campus in Mannuthy observed, "Students indulging in ragging are worse than those indulging in vandalism".

The appellant-mother argued that the single judge should not have permitted the students to take re-admission to the Mannuthy campus by showing leniency since such relief was not even sought in the writ petition.

The CBI, which took over the investigation, said 19 accused persons had committed grave offences.

The High Court has now posted the case to March 4 for further consideration.

