Kerala HC expresses ‘displeasure’ against former MLA for making ‘provocative’ remarks

Kochi, Feb 17 (IANS) Kerala High Court on Monday expressed “displeasure” regarding the former MLA P.C. George for repeatedly making “provocative” statements after he was booked for allegedly making hate speech against a particular community during a news TV channel debate.

George (73) has a long political career and joined different political outfits at different times before forming his own political party which he later merged with the BJP before the 2024 general election. He is now a senior leader of the BJP in Kerala.

The Court pointed out that George has been repeatedly flouting the orders of the Magistrate Court as well as of the High Court.

The High Court had previously granted him bail on the condition that he would refrain from making provocative statements.

“When the High Court is making orders, you are violating it and coming again. What is the guarantee that you will not repeat it tomorrow? The only thing I can say that is you should surrender,” the High Court observed.

The court further instructed the counsel: “You put it to your client whether he is ready to surrender. I will post it to day-after-tomorrow or I will pass an order now itself. I can pass the order in two ways, one without going into merits that he can surrender and same day it will be considered by the Magistrate or I can pass a detailed order rejecting the bail.”

George’s bail plea was strongly opposed by the state government who pointed out that already four cases have been registered against him for making provocative allegations and a similar statement against a particular community was made earlier.

The court orally observed that there is a clear violation of the order of the High Court and he is openly flouting the orders of the court which cannot be ignored.

The court observed: "He is not an ordinary man. He has a career based in politics. When the High Court said something, you are repeatedly violating it, what is the solution? Suppose I accept your condition and pass an order, tomorrow anybody can come here and violate the court orders."

The court has posted the case for Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.