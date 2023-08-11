Kerala HC comes to aid of tribal children, families in Nilambur

Kochi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to come out with steps to ensure that education of tribal children and medical facilities for tribal families in three villages in Nilambur Taluk are not hindered.



The court was considering the plea filed by the former Chairperson of Nilambur Municipality, Aryadan Shouketh who alleged grave human rights violations and injustice faced by the tribal communities in the villages.

The court orally remarked that, “Our immediate priority at present is regarding the reconstruction of the bridge, ensuring that the education of children is not suffered, provision of medical facilities, and toilet facilities. For medical facilities, they have to cross the river, pregnant ladies find it impossible to do so for hospitalization, and so on," remarked the court.

Shouketh, son of veteran late Congress Minister Aryadan Mohammed, pointed out that around 300 tribal families residing on the banks of Chaliyar and Punnapuzha rivers were affected by the devastating floods in 2018 and 2019.

Following which their houses have become uninhabitableand they have lost accessibility to the mainland, and in turn basic facilities like hospital, ration shop, schools due to a broken bridge have become difficult.

The court was informed by the counsel appearing on behalf of the state that although the government had suggested alternative houses for accommodation, the tribal families were unwilling to move from their localities.

The court thus opined that the main aspect for consideration herein is regarding the availability of basic facilities to tribal families and education to their children.

It directed the State Attorney to get instructions on whether a boat could be made available for use by the tribals during specific times.

"We will consider other requests. At present, we are concerned with the education of children, medical facilities," the court said.

The court has posted the case for Thursday and has asked the state to respond.

