Kerala HC asks CBI to conduct further probe into death of violinist Balabhaskar

Kochi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further investigate the accidental death of violinist Balabhaskar.

The order followed a petition by K. C. Unni, the father of the popular violinist, in which he claimed that the probe agency's investigation into the accidental death of his son was not foolproof and sought the court's intervention.

On Thursday after hearing the plea, the court ordered a further investigation into the death.

The Court asked the CBI to complete the further investigation and submit its report within three months.

The accident took place in the state capital district in 2018.

In June last year, a local court in the state capital accepted the CBI's report which described it as an "accidental" death and there was no evidence to prove otherwise.

The Crime Branch report also had concluded that it was a road accident which was caused due to the rash driving of the driver.

But Unni decided to approach the High Court and after hearing the fresh order, he reacted by saying that he wanted to know the truth about his son's death.

"I have reasons to believe that something has gone wrong somewhere and hence wish to know the truth. I suspect that there has been a conspiracy and there are financial issues also. The death was not an ordinary one," said Unni.

Balabhaskar (40), was travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter from Thrissur to the state capital early on September 25, 2018, when their car met with an accident in the outskirts of the state capital city.

While the daughter died on the spot, an injured Balabhaskar passed away on October 2.

His wife and driver escaped with injuries.

Soon after the accident, the issue of who was driving the car when it met with the accident came up, when some reports said the driver was at the wheels, while others said it was the violinist.

In December 2019, his father approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his help for a CBI probe.

The government subsequently sought a CBI probe, and after 22 months of Balabhaskar's death, the CBI took up the case, probed it in detail, and then submitted its report terming the death "accidental".

It was against this report that Unni approached the High Court.

