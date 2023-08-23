Kerala has the highest number of five-star hotels in India

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (IANS) Kerala has achieved a milestone by securing the distinction of having the highest number of five-star hotels in the country.

This was revealed in the latest data available in the National Database for Accommodation units.

Kerala has surpassed states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Goa which are popular amongst the tourists and corporates as convenient locations.

According to the rankings, Maharashtra has taken the second position with a total of 35 five-star hotels, Goa ranks third with 32 five star properties followed by the national capital Delhi with 27 five-star hotels.

P.B Nooh, director, Kerala tourism stated while the government plays a major role in developing infrastructure and amenities, private players develop amenities provided to them, helping increase the influx of national and international tourists to Kerala.

Rahul Raj, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, a recent but notable addition to the state’s five star property portfolio said not only does this put us on a pedestal projecting Kerala as a most sought-after destination for leisure and MICE but also plays a major role in creating more opportunities for career development in the hospitality sector.

Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure, said this accomplishment serves as a strong catalyst, motivating us to actively promote and enhance the hospitality and tourism industry in Kerala.

