Kerala govt declares strike by employees & teachers as ‘dies-non’

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (IANS) The Kerala government has declared the day-long protest of government employees and teachers affiliated with Congress-led UDF as ‘dies-non’ (no work no pay).

Surprisingly, the employee organisations affiliated with the second largest ally in the Left government of Kerala will also participate in the protest along with the opposition political parties backed employee organisations.

The day-long protest has been called on January 22 to demand pay revision, sanctioning of interim relief, and revoking of the anti-employee policies amongst others.

In a detailed notification signed by Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has called for strict directives which include the implementation of ‘dies-non’.

In her directive, she has instructed the head of every state government office to see no leave should be granted to employees unless in extreme circumstances.

The heads of every office have been asked to report the attendance in their office by 11.30 am on Wednesday to their higher-ups. Those who will be absent without sanctioned leave will see a salary deduction.

The order has also directed the state Police Chief to ensure adequate security is provided in all offices to ensure that there should be no problems for those staff who come for work. Those employees who will be protesting have been warned to ensure that there are no untoward instances taking place.

All temporary employees have been warned that they will be dismissed from service if they join the protest.

CPI’s backed employee organisations will be also joining the protest. Of late, the CPI has been unhappy with the way Vijayan has been running the affairs of the state government and at the ongoing district CPI-M party meetings, the CPI-M cadres openly expressed their displeasure as the four CPI ministers have been running their portfolios.

Earlier, successive state governments have initially announced ‘dies-non’ when the employees announced their protest. However, there have been no deductions in the monthly salary of the employees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.