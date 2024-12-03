Kerala: Five medical students killed after car collides with bus

Alappuzha, Dec 2 (IANS) In a tragic accident, five first-year MBBS students at Kerala's Alappuzha Medical College hospital died, after the car they were travelling in hit a state-owned Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) passenger bus, near here Monday night, police said.

The deceased victims include Mohammed, Muhasin, Ibrahim, Devanand and Shreedeep.

The incident occurred after 9 p.m. when the Tavera car, which according to eyewitnesses, was travelling at high speed skidded and hit the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam.

The eyewitness said the car was cut open and threw the medical students out.

Three medical students died on the spot, while two succumbed on the way to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital.

Two other medical students are now admitted in the same hospital and the condition of one of them is reportedly critical.

Reports indicate that 10 students were travelling in the car.

The Alappuzha Municipal Vice-Chairman P. S. M. Hussain, according to the locals, said the car was overtaking a vehicle and then when it applied the brake it skidded and hit the bus coming from the opposite direction.

The medical students were reported to be on their way to Kochi.

"We are waiting for the CCTV visuals as the accident took place at a place where CCTV is placed," said Hussain.

The bus driver reported that the car was at a high speed and despite his best efforts to avoid the head-on collision, it was not possible.

The Tavera car has been completely damaged.

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The Police and the Motor Vehicles Department have commenced a probe into the accident.

Earlier on December 1, a collision between an ambulance and a government bus in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district resulted in injury to eight commuters. The bus, belonging to Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC), was plying from Thiruvananthapuram to Pathanamthitta when it collided with the ambulance on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.