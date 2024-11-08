Kerala first seaplane service to be launched at Kochi on Monday

Kochi, Nov 8 (IANS) Kerala Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will flag off the seaplane service meant to boost the tourism sector in the state here on Monday.

A Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet are the service operators of De Havilland Canada seaplane, which lands in Kerala after the trial services conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The seaplane will land at the Cochin International Airport, Kochi on Monday at 2 p.m. and then, fly down to the water aerodrome at the Bolgatty Palace here.

After the inauguration, the flight crew and passengers will be accorded a reception at the Mattupetty Dam in the Idukki district.

The seaplane service, which comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Centre's Ministry of Civil Aviation, is aimed at increasing the connectivity of the airports and the backwaters of Kerala.

Riyas said Kerala places top priority on enhancing connectivity, as it plays a vital role in the growth of the tourism sector.

"The launch of heli-tourism is a significant step in this direction, making our destinations more accessible for quick, seamless travel. Additionally, the expansion of motorable roads connecting even the remotest parts of Kerala ensures that tourists can now reach far-off locations with ease, enjoying scenic routes along the way," said Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Our efforts also extend to the development of national highways, as well as coastal and hill highways, which will further boost connectivity. Seaplane services will soon complement these efforts, positioning Kerala as a well-connected destination through a robust network of transportation channels - including waterways, highways, helicopters, and now, seaplanes. These initiatives underscore our commitment to making Kerala a tourism-friendly state with unmatched connectivity," he added.

Prior to the launch, a high-level inspection was held under the supervision of officials of the Cochin Port Trust, the Indian Navy and the seaplane. A feasibility survey and hydrographic survey were also completed ahead of the launch.

The seaplane project is aimed at amplifying the connectivity of the four airports as well as the water aerodromes. The project offers a lot of prospects to Kerala’s tourism sector due to the presence of abundant water bodies. Apart from Bolgatty and Mattupetty, the setting up of waterdromes is under consideration in Kovalam, Ashtamudi, Punnamada, Kumarakom, Vembanad, Malambuzha, and Bekal.

