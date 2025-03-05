Kerala Film Chamber puts on hold March 27 strike after govt intervenes

Kochi, March 5 (IANS) The strike called by the Kerala Film Chamber on March 27 has been put on hold after the state Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian, called a meeting of all the stakeholders.

“After the government responded favourably to our proposed strike call, we decided to hold the protest. Our issues must be addressed by the government immediately. We will wait for the outcome of the meeting,” said Chamber President B.R. Jacob.

The Chamber’s various demands include reducing the taxes, which currently stand at 30 per cent, including GST and additional entertainment tax.

Another issue that has been a source of contention - but is outside the state government’s ambit - is the Producers Association’s angst about the huge remuneration the actors are charging.

Minister Cherian has already pointed out that the government will not be able to address the remuneration part. “We are willing to sit with all the stakeholders to address their issue,” the minister has said.

In February, there was a standoff between two leading producers over the June 1st indefinite strike which was announced.

The announcement was made by veteran producer G. Suresh Kumar, but a day later, leading producer Antony Perumbavur alleged that no decision has been made regarding the strike.

However, the difference of opinion was amicably settled between the two.

In 2024, 176 Malayalam films were released at the box office, however, in January 2025, the loss for the theatres alone was Rs 101 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.