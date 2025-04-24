Kerala couple’s murder: CBI, police dig deeper to find link with son's mysterious death in 2017

Kottayam, April 24 (IANS) As the sole accused in the brutal murder of businessman Vijayakumar and his wife Meera in Kottayam remains in police custody, questions are now being raised about a possible link between the double murder and the mysterious death of their son seven years ago.

Vijayakumar and Meera’s bodies were found on Tuesday morning, when the couple’s domestic help arrived at their residence and discovered them in separate rooms.

Although the Kerala Police initially ruled out any connection between the two incidents, the dynamics changed with the entry of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI was recently directed by the Kerala High Court to investigate the death of 27-year-old Gautam, the couple’s son, whose mutilated body was found near a railway track in Kottayam in 2017.

With both agencies now working in tandem, efforts are underway to determine whether a deeper conspiracy ties the two cases together.

The arrested accused, Amit, a native of Assam, had previously worked for the couple -- both at their business establishment and in their home.

Police say Amit confessed to the murders, driven by a grudge against Vijayakumar, who had earlier filed a police complaint accusing him of stealing a mobile phone. That phone was later used to siphon off money from the businessman’s bank account.

Amit was arrested in November last year. Following his arrest, his pregnant wife returned to Assam, where she later lost the child -- an incident that reportedly intensified Amit’s resentment and prompted him to plan the murder of the couple.

Notably, just last month, the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI probe into Gautam’s death, following persistent efforts by Vijayakumar. The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI had only recently begun its investigation when the double murder occurred.

According to sources, both the CBI and the state police are now probing how Amit managed to secure bail recently, allegedly with the help of unknown individuals. The murder took place just days after his release.

Investigators have recovered nine mobile phones from Amit, including three that belonged to the slain couple. However, one mobile phone used by Vijayakumar is still missing. It is believed that the device may contain crucial information related to his son's suspected murder.

Authorities are now expected to question the two individuals who facilitated Amit’s bail, as suspicions grow that the deaths of Gautam and his parents may not be isolated incidents but part of a larger, more sinister plot.

