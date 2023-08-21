Kerala college student poses as RAW officer, arrested in K’taka

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) A student, who posed as an officer of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been arrested, police said on Monday.



The student was arrested while trying to extract information from senior officers participating in a programme organised to create awareness on drug addiction.

The arrested person was identified as 24-year-old Benedict Sabu, a nursing student hailing from Idukki in Kerala.

Sabu claimed to be a field officer and Sub-Inspector attached to the RAW. The police have recovered fake IDs, mobile, laptop and are seriously looking into why he was collecting information.

Police said the accused was studying at the Unity College in Mangaluru and joined the GNM Course of the Nursing College six months ago.

The accused after introducing himself as the RAW field agent interacted with senior police officers and others attached to different investigating agencies. While interacting, the senior officers grew suspicious about him and informed the police.

The jurisdictional Urva police took him to the police station and grilled him. In the preliminary investigation, the accused had answered all the questions and when the police grilled him further he was caught. The accused had also possessed another fake ID claiming himself as the Assistant Agriculture Development Officer.

The probe revealed that he attended all the government programmes and gathered information. The police are looking into whether the accused was misusing the information. Further investigation is on.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.