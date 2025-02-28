Kerala: CMFRI to integrate fishing data for strengthening scientific research

Kochi, Feb 28 (IANS) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has decided that CMFRI’s scientific data collection could be enhanced by integrating real-time fishing data directly from fishermen, resulting in refined scientific research.

The meeting with stakeholders called for collaboration between the scientific and fishing communities to maintain sustainability in the marine fisheries sector.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said significant changes occur in the marine ecosystem following climate change and CMFRI is dedicated to finding scientific solutions to address the crises plaguing the marine fisheries sector.

“Fishermen's first-hand knowledge of the sea and the ecosystem would provide invaluable insights that would help enhance the efficiency of marine research. These changes will be more evident within the next 30 years with shifts in community structure and distribution of marine resources”, said George.

He further pointed out that these changes are attributed to a consequence of changes in climate and weather patterns.

“Rise in Sea Surface Temperature (SST) and other ensuing impact of the climate crisis will disrupt plankton, which is the foundation of the marine food web. Consequent disruptions in primary productivity will have implications on the marine ecosystem,” added George.

T M Najmudeen made a presentation on the Kerala marine fisheries sector.

“Strict implementation of mesh size restriction is key to curb juvenile fishing. Juvenile fishing has been causing economic loss to the marine fisheries sector. The Minimum Legal Size (MLS) regulation should be implemented across the value chain,” said Najmudeen.

Fishermen representatives suggested a ban on night fishing in coastal waters to curb unscientific and potentially damaging practices.

They further emphasised the need for stricter controls on vessels from other states and a national-level coordinated system for strengthening regulations.

They raised concerns about sea sand mining, warning that it would exacerbate the crisis in the state's marine fisheries sector.

