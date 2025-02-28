A special ship set was erected for Kingston, says G V Prakash

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) National Award-winning music director G V Prakash, who plays the lead in India’s first sea horror adventure, ‘Kingston’, says that the unit of the film erected a set of a ship and created a huge hydraulic system to shoot some of the crucial sequences for the film.

.Talking to IANS, G V Prakash said, “We shot on actual ships in sea. Shooting on a ship isn’t easy as the actors will be one ship, the camera will be on another and the lights for it will be on a third ship and all three will have to be aligned for a perfect shot.”

“To shoot certain important sequences, we erected a huge set of a ship at a cost of Rs Two crore. We had a huge hydraulic system to go along with it. That apart, we brought in fog machines to create fog,” the actor explained saying that the unit shot on the set for almost 20 days.

The film revolves around the titular character Kingston played by G V Prakash, who heads out to a sea that is cursed, in a bid to get the curse lifted.

The unit also attended underwater swimming classes by a special team from Mumbai. “They taught us how to hold our breaths for three minutes underwater. This is because there are sequences in the film where we have to remain underwater, hold our breath and still perform,” G V Prakash informed.

This film will be special to G V Prakash as he is not only scoring music and acting in it, he is also one of its producers.

“We have spent four times the amount that we would normally spend on a film,” says G V Prakash, who discloses that the fantasy adventure is such that it can be made into a franchise. However, the decision on making its subsequent parts will be decided based on the response to this film, the actor-music director- producer discloses.

The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, has further heightened expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year.

Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department.

The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures, which happens to be G V Prakash’s own production house.

