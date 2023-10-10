Kerala Christian body to observe Sunday as Prayer Day, slams parties supporting terror outfits

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) The Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS) which has two top Kerala Christian Bishops as chief patrons on Tuesday asked Christians to boycott those supporting the Palestine terrorists which unleashed a terror attack in Israel.

ACTS general secretary George Sebastian pointed out that the attitude of the CPI(M) and the Congress on the terror attack is being viewed by the Christian community here seriously.

"Maybe they are under a wrong notion that the Christian community is a vote bank, which does not react and these political parties in their quest to achieve office of power are engaged in appeasement politics. They will have to pay a heavy price for this," said Sebastian.

"ACTS is with the Centre which has strongly extended its support to Israel," added Sebastian, who said Sunday will be observed by Churches as Prayer Day for World Peace and Anti terror day," added Sebastian.

Incidentally, in Kerala Muslims constitute 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore population, while Christians account for 18 per cent.

On expected lines, the supreme leader of the second largest ally in the Congress led UDF- IUML – Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said the Hamas attack on Israel is a natural counter attack and added what is now needed is a World intervention.

CPI(M) politburo member M.A.Baby also slammed the attack on Israel as a form of retaliation by Hamas.

